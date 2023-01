Schmid was called up by New Jersey on Thursday.

Schmid was summoned because Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with a hand injury and will miss Thursday's contest versus St. Louis. Schmid's 5-3-0 with a 1.96 GAA and .932 save percentage in eight games with New Jersey this season. At the AHL level with Utica, the 22-year-old has posted a 2.72 GAA and .887 save percentage in eight contests.