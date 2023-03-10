Schmid made 20 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Washington on Thursday.

Schmid had no chance on the first goal, which went in off Devils defenseman John Marino's leg with just 10 seconds left in the opening frame. The second goal came midway through the third period of Dylan Strome's stick in front of the net. Schmid then bricked up the net during the shootout. He is now 7-4-1 with a sparkling 1.99 GAA and .925 save percentage and has allowed just three goals on 62 shots over his last three appearances.