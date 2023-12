Schmid made 23 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Devils scored 47 seconds into the game and never looked back, giving Schmid a fairly easy evening in the crease. The 23-year-old has worked his way into a timeshare with Vitek Vanecek, and over his last six appearances Schmid has gone 4-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .909 save percentage -- not elite numbers, but better than Vanecek has managed during that same period.