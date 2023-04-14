Schmid stopped all 20 shots faced in a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Schmid entered the game in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood early in the second period, with the Devils trailing 4-1. The 22-year-old Schmid was superb, turning aside 20 shots while New Jersey rallied with three unanswered goals to force overtime, where they'd eventually come away with the win. Schmid will finish the regular season 9-5-2 with a .919 save percentage, making a case to back up Vitek Vanecek in the playoffs.