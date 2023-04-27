Schmid is slated to guard the home crease in Game 5 against the Rangers on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Schmid has come up big for the Devils, stopping 57 of 59 shots to lead New Jersey to back-to-back victories and even the first-round series at 2-2. The 22-year-old goaltender was effective in the regular season too, posting a 9-5-2 record, 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage in 18 outings. Although Schmid has contained the Rangers, Vitek Vanecek started in the first two contests of the series, and New York scored 10 goals in that span.