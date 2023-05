Schmid is set to guard the road crease against Carolina in Game 5 on Thursday.

New Jersey is going back to Schmid after Vitek Vanecek allowed 11 goals on 57 shots over the Devils' last three contests. Schmid has a 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year, but he has struggled recently too, surrendering eight goals on 48 shots over his last three outings. Carolina has averaged 3.70 goals per game in the 2023 postseason.