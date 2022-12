Schmid will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Dallas, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid has a 5-1-0 record this season with a 1.70 GAA and a .940 save percentage. He will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers. The Devils sent Mackenzie Blackwood (knee) to the AHL on a conditioning loan Tuesday, so Schmid may be returning to the minors once Blackwood is ready to return to the big club.