Schmid will guard the road goal Saturday against Florida, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid is coming off a 21-save effort in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay. He has posted a record of 8-4-2 this season with a 1.98 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 15 appearances. Florida is tied for fifth in the league this campaign with 3.47 goals per game.