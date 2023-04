Schmid will defend the road crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid has been sensational in the playoffs -- winning three straight games -- after the Devils lost their opening two contests with Vitek Vanecek between the pipes. Schmid has given up only two goals on 82 shots in the last three games. Schmid showed great promise in the regular season, as he was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage.