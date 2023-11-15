Schmid stopped 25 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Schmid had posted a couple of solid outings, most recently in relief of Vitek Vanecek versus the Capitals on Friday. In his first start since Nov. 3, Schmidt faltered after a strong first period and ended up with his worst full game of the campaign. The 23-year-old is down to 1-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .885 save percentage through six games. Schmid may be eventually at risk of losing his spot on the NHL roster if he can't find a groove, though that's unlikely to happen until Nico Daws (undisclosed) is activated from the season-opening injured reserve.