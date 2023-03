Schmid made 37 saves Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Florida. He allowed three goals.

He went into the third with a 2-0 lead, but the Panthers poured in three goals in a span of 2:30 in the final frame. Schmid is 8-5-2 with a 2.05 GAA and .924 save percentage in 13 starts. He has lost two straight this week, but remains a solid option in daily formats behind a strong Jersey squad.