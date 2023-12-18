Schmid allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks.

After keeping Anaheim off the board in the first period, Schmid allowed two goals in each of the final two frames before the Ducks added an empty netter, handing the 23-year-old netminder a 5-1 loss. Schmid had been playing well coming into Sunday's outing, going 4-2-0 with a .909 save percentage over his previous six games while splitting starting duties with Vitek Vanecek. Overall, Schmid's now 5-7-1 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 3.12 GAA.