Schmid stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Schmid was solid Tuesday, allowing just a pair of goals in the second period before the Stars tallied a pair of empty netters to close out the game. The 22-year-old netminder now has two straight losses after winning his first five starts this season. He's now 5-2-0 with a .939 save percentage. Schmid has performed well as Vitek Vanecek's backup while Mackenzie Blackwood (knee) has been sidelined.