Schmid was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

This is usually an indication as who the starting goaltender is, but coach Lindy Ruff said that the starting goaltending decision will be a game-time decision. The Devils are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series with Games 3 and 4 in New York, so Ruff could switch things up and go with Schmid rather than No. 1 goaltender Vitek Vanecek. Schmid was 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .922 save percentage this season.