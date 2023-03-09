Schmid was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Washington.

Schmid has just one win in his last seven contests, posting a 1-4-1 record, 2.43 GAA and .908 save percentage. While Vitek Vanecek will see the bulk of the workload down the stretch, Schmid should get a few opportunities with Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) sidelined. Still, as the No. 2 option, Schmid won't offer more than middling fantasy value.