Schmid made 23 saves in a 7-0 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Schmid's first NHL shutout. It was also his first start since Jan. 4 (he had been recalled from the AHL Utica Comets on Tuesday), and his first win since Dec. 3 in Philadelphia. Schmid, who is 22, is 6-4-0 in eight starts (10 GP) wiht a 1.98 GAA and .927 save percentage in the NHL. He is also 10-6-3 with a 2.53 GAA and .908 save percentage in 20 GP with Utica of the AHL.