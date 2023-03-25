Schmid gave up three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Vitek Vanecek midway through the first period Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

The netminder wasn't at fault for any of the tallies, but Devils coach Lindy Ruff made a quick switch in an effort to wake his team up. Schmid avoided taking the loss at least, as Vanecek allowed the game-winning goal. Schmid sports a 3-1-2 record with a .916 save percentage in eight appearances since being called back up from AHL Utica in late February.