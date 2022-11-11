Schmid made seven saves, including five in overtime, in his season debut Thursday in relief in a 4-3 win over the Senators.

Vitek Vanecek appeared to be hurt in a collision with Thomas Chabot in the second period, but he remained in the game after a trainer checked him out. Schmid came into the game at 10:37 of the third period for precautionary reasons and performed well, earning the win. Before stepping in Thursday, Schmid was 0-4, with a 4.83 GAA and .833 save percentage in his NHL career. The Devils will find out more about Vanecek's status on Friday and if he's out long, the crease will be Schmid's.