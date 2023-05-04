Schmid was pulled from Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Wednesday after allowing three goals on 11 shots. He took the loss in the 5-1 defeat.

Schmid got the hook after the Devils fell behind 3-0 just 1:55 into the second period. The 22-year-old goalie won four of the final five games in New Jersey's first-round series against the Rangers while allowing only seven goals, but Carolina had little trouble figuring him out. It remains to be seen if the Devils go with Schmid or Vitek Vanecek -- who allowed one goal on 11 shots Wednesday -- in Game 2 on Friday.