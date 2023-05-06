Schmid allowed four goals on 25 shots before being pulled in New Jersey's 6-1 loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Friday.

Schmid was strong in the first period, but after surrendering four goals on 16 shots in the second, Vitek Vanecek was put in net for the third frame. Although Schmid posted a 4-1 record, 1.38 GAA and .951 save percentage in five contests from April 22-May 1, he's now been yanked in each of his last two appearances and was charged with both losses. Schmid's recent struggles might result in Vanecek starting Sunday.