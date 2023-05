Schmid will get the starting nod in Carolina for Game 2 on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

After an impressive series against the Rangers, Schmid was blitzed by Carolina in Game 1. He coughed up three goals on 11 shots and was yanked shortly after the start of the second period. The team has faith that he can turn the series around and will send him back out for Game 2 on Friday. Schmid is 4-2 with a .935 save percentage in six postseason appearances.