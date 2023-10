Schmid will protect the home goal Friday versus the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid will get the second half of a back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek picked up the win Thursday against the Red Wings. This is Schmid's first start of the season. The 23-year-old went 9-5-2 with a 2.13 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 18 contests last season, establishing himself as a strong backup option for the Devils.