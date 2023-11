Schmid will get the starting nod in St. Louis on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schmid was chased early in his last outing Oct. 25 after coughing up three goals on just eight shots against Washington. The 23-year-old has been tagged with 10 goals on 73 shots through three appearances. He's 1-0-1 but has allowed at least three goals in each appearance so far.