Schmid will get the starting nod for Friday's home tilt with the Sharks, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid is coming off an impressive performance against the Flyers on Thursday, stopping 44 of 47 shots in a victory. He's now won three straight decisions after dropping his previous four. During that losing skid, he still posted a respectable .911 save percentage. On the year, Schmid owns a 3.02 GAA and a .904 save percentage through nine outings.