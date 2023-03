Schmid will get the starting nod in Buffalo on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his last seven outings, posting a 1.84 GAA and a .930 save percentage during that stretch. The 22-year-old has improved to 8-5-2 with a .924 save percentage this season. He turned aside 33 of 34 shots in a win over the Sabres on Nov. 25.