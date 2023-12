Schmid will guard the road goal Sunday against Edmonton, according to Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin.

Schmid will get the second half of New Jersey's back-to-back after Vitek Vanecek played in Saturday's 4-2 win over Calgary. Schmid has supplied a 4-5-1 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 11 appearances. The Oilers rank sixth in the league this campaign with 3.46 goals per contest.