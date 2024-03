Schmid was reassigned to AHL Utica on Saturday.

Schmid served as the backup goaltender for Saturday's 4-2 loss to Carolina. His demotion likely indicates that at least one of Jake Allen (visa issues) or Kaapo Kahkonen (travel) will be available for Monday's road game versus the Rangers. Schmid has a 5-9-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 appearances with New Jersey in 2023-24.