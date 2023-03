Schmid made 20 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Steven Stamkos was Schmidt's kryptonite -- the sniper beat him twice from the left circle, once in the second and again in the third. Ross Colton was awarded a goal early in the game when a shot ricocheted off his knee and past an unsuspecting Schmid. The netminder has continued to impress during this call-up. He is 3-0-2 in his last five starts, including one shutout and just nine goals allowed.