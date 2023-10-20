Schmid will protect the road goal versus the Islanders on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid and Vitek Vanecek have alternated starts so far. This is Schmid's second outing of the season -- he took a shootout loss against the Coyotes in his season debut. Through two games, the Islanders' offense hasn't shown much pop with just four goals, making this a favorable matchup for the 23-year-old netminder.