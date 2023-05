Schmid will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Devils' second-round series versus the Hurricanes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid has won four of his five starts during the postseason, adding an impressive 1.38 GAA and a .951 save percentage. The 22-year-old was able to guide the Devils to the second round, and he'll look to keep rolling against the Hurricanes.