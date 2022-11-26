Schmid made 33 saves Friday in a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

In the second period, Victor Olofsson took the puck off the rush and buried it between Schmid's glove and left pad. But that was it -- the net was bricked up. Schmid has allowed just four goals in four games this season and never more than two in a single game. And he's delivered a .953 save percentage and 3.99 goals saved above expected (GSAx) so far (4-0-0). The sample is small, but there's a chance Schmid might just be the goalie for New Jersey's future. He's been that good.