Schmid held his own fairly well, but the Devils' defense had no answer for the Golden Knights' top line. The 22-year-old netminder has allowed three goals on 62 shots over three appearances since he was called up to cover for the injured Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body). For the season, Schmid has a 6-4-1 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 12 appearances. Vitek Vanecek will likely get the nod for Sunday's game in Arizona.