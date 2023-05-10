Schmid kicked out 11 of 12 shots in relief in a 6-1 loss to Carolina in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Vitek Vanecek surrendered five goals on 17 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. Schmid was beaten by Jordan Martinook towards the end of the second frame, but he was great the rest of the way. Schmid, who wasn't charged with the loss Tuesday, has a 4-3 record, 2.29 GAA and .921 save percentage in eight playoff outings this year. It wouldn't be surprising to see him start in Game 5 on Thursday, given how badly Vanecek has struggled in the postseason.