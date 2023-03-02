Schmid entered Wednesday's game in the third period and saved the 12 shots he faced to aide New Jersey in its 7-5 victory over Colorado.

Vitek Vanecek started against the Avalanche, but he was pulled after allowing five goals on 19 shots in 41:26 of ice time. The Devils already had a 6-5 lead when Schmid entered the game, so the 22-year-old didn't go down as the goaltender of record. Schmid is 6-4-0 with a 1.91 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 11 contests this season. He earned a 23-save shutout in a 7-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.