Schmid allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss against the Coyotes.

Schmid fell into a 2-0 hole early in the second period, but the offense bailed him out with three unanswered goals. He had little chance on a power-play goal in the third period by Nick Schmaltz. After a scoreless overtime, both Nick Bjugstad and Schmaltz beat Schmid in the shootout for the difference makers.