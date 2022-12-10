Schmid made 13 saves after entering during the second period of Friday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.

Schmid, making his first appearance since he claimed a 33-save victory over the Flyers on Dec. 3, kept the Devils from being routed Friday. After Dawson Mercer pulled the Devils to within 4-2 at 6:03 of the second period, the 22-year-old netminder allowed goals to Brock Nelson, who secured the game-winner, and Cal Clutterbuck to seal the road win. The Devils surrendered more than four tallies for the first time since Oct. 24.