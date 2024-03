Schmid was reassigned to AHL Utica on Friday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

The Devils acquired Kaapo Kahkonen from San Jose and Jake Allen from Montreal on Friday, so Schmid might spend the rest of the season in the minors. The 23-year-old Schmid has a 5-9-1 record, 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 outings in 2023-24.