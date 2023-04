Schmid made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Schmid turned aside all 23 shots faced in a shutout victory over the Rangers, giving the Devils a 3-2 series lead. The 22-year-old Schmid has been spectacular since taking over for Vitek Vanecek before Game 3, winning all three starts with a stellar .975 save percentage. Schmid will almost certainly be back between the pipes Saturday as the Devils look to close out the series.