Schmid stopped 20 of 21 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals after replacing Vitek Vanecek midway through the first period.

Two goals in 15 seconds off Vanecek put the Devils in an early hole, and Lindy Ruff's decision to switch goalies looked like it might pay off when the team nearly tied things up with a third-period rally. Schmid hasn't won a game since Oct. 20, allowing six goals on 62 shots in his three appearances since, but with Vanecek struggling the 23-year-old netminder could see his workload increase beginning with Tuesday's game in Winnipeg.