Schmid stopped five of eight shots in the first period of Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Schmid was replaced by Vitek Vanecek to begin the middle frame. The Devils' four-goal rally in the second period meant Schmid avoided the loss. With 10 goals allowed on 73 shots through three outings, the 23-year-old has yet to regain the form that he displayed over 18 contests last season. If Schmid continues to struggle, Vanecek could settle into a larger role. The Devils are back in action Friday at home versus the Sabres.