Schmid allowed two first-period goals on six shots before he was replaced by Vitek Vanecek in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

It was a short night for Schmid, who allowed two goals in the first 5:24 of the first period before getting the hook. He'd be spared the loss, however, after the Devils rallied with three unanswered goals. Still, the 23-year-old Schmid has been struggling of late, going 1-2-0 with an .864 save percentage over his last four outings. Overall, he's now 5-7-1 with an .893 save percentage and 3.26 GAA on the season. Vanecek will likely get the start in Saturday's game versus Detroit, leaving Schmid out of action until after the holiday break.