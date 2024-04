Schmid was recalled from the minors on Tuesday.

Schmid's last start came on March 5, recording 26 saves on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers. The 23-year-old has struggled this year compared to last year, posting an .895 save percentage and a 5-9-1 record in 19 starts. He may get a start in the last four games of the season for the Devils.