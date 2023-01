Schmid will guard the home goal versus the Blues on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Schmid was called up Thursday with Mackenzie Blackwood (hand) unavailable for precautionary reasons. Vitek Vanecek played Wednesday, so Schmid will handle the second half of a back-to-back. The Blues are 6-2-2 over their last 10 games, but they're missing a couple of key players and may be a bit more favorable of a matchup than they appear to be at first glance.