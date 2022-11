Schmid made 16 saves in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He was perfect at even strength; both goals that got past him came on the power play. Dylan Guenther was awarded a goal in the first when his cross-crease pass ricocheted off a Devils' defender and behind Schmid. Then Clayton Keller broke into the zone alone and went forehand-backhand before roofing the puck past him to make it 2-2 in the second. It was Schmid's first start this season and second win.