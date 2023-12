Schmid is slated to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, per Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin.

Schmid has a 3-5-1 record, 3.27 GAA and .891 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He allowed five goals on 17 shots en route to a 6-3 loss to San Jose in his last start Friday. Seattle ranks 29th offensively this year with 2.65 goals per game.