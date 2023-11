Schmid was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Winnipeg.

Schmid has stopped 51 of 54 shots in his past two appearances (0-2-0), including one in relief. Through five games played this season, he has a 1-2-1 record with a 3.09 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Jets rank 10th in the league with 3.50 goals per contest this campaign.