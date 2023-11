Schmid is expected to start at home against Columbus on Friday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Schmid has lost his last three outings while allowing eight goals on 84 shots (.905 save percentage) over that stretch. He's 1-3-1 with a 3.46 GAA and an .885 save percentage in six contests this season. Columbus ranks 22nd offensively with 2.90 goals per game this campaign.