Schmid is slated to start on the road against Vegas on Friday, per Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Schmid posted a 23-save shutout Saturday versus Philadelphia and then stopped the 12 shots he faced in a relief appearance Wednesday against the Avalanche. He's 6-4-0 with a 1.91 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 11 contests this season. The Golden Knights are in a three-way tie for the 15th-ranked offense with 3.15 goals per game in 2022-23.