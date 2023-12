Schmid is expected to start on the road against Columbus on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Schmid has a 4-6-1 record, 3.03 GAA and .901 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Edmonton in his last start Sunday. Columbus ranks 19th offensively this year with 3.00 goals per game.