Schmid is expected to start at home against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Schmid has a 5-4-0 record, 2.24 GAA and .919 save percentage in nine games with New Jersey in 2022-23. He also has a 2.53 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 20 contests with AHL Utica this season. Schmid was summoned by New Jersey on Tuesday because Mackenzie Blackwood is dealing with a lower-body injury. This will be Schmid's first NHL game since Jan. 5 when he stopped 14 of 18 shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis. The Flyers are tied for 28th offensively with 2.67 goals per game this season.